Police register case for stealing oil from Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Khurarianwala police have registered a case against 10 accused on charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Admin Officer Parco Syed Muhammad Hamza filed a complaint, contending that some accused stolen heavy quantity of oil from Parco pipeline by fixing clump in it near Chak No. 97-RB.

97-RB.

On this complaint, the police registered a case against 10 accused-- AshfaqAhmad son of Akhtar, etc. and started investigation for their arrest.