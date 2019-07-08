UrduPoint.com
Police Register Cases Against 19 Accused In DIKhan Incident

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 10:47 PM

Police register cases against 19 accused in DIKhan incident

The police have registered cases against 19 accused persons collectively nominated in the killing of seven persons here on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The police have registered cases against 19 accused persons collectively nominated in the killing of seven persons here on Monday.

The Chodhwan police station registered the case against the nominated accused from both sides in the Sunday bloody clash between two rival groups which claimed seven lives. The funeral prayers of the deceased people were offered at Sarha Garah amid tight security.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, Saleem Riaz and other senior officials of the administration attended the prayers.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the elders from both sides of resolving the bone of contention between the two sides which so far had claimed over a dozen of innocent lives.

The area got shocked as the bloody clash erupted over the turn of watering of their fields from a mountainous nullah between Madozai and Pakha Khel groups of Storyani Tribe.

Heavy weapons were used from both sides and resultantly 7 people were killed and three others injured in the incident.

It is mentioning that dispute has been running over the water share from perennial water between the two tribes for the last four decades and which so far has claimed over a dozens of previous lives.

