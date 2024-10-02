Open Menu

Police Register Cases For Selling Trees Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Police register cases for selling trees illegally

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) On the report of forest department, the police have registered cases and arrested the accused namely Bismillah, Sharbat Khan and Sherbaz Khan for selling and transporting tree illegally.

The cases had been registered in Lawa and Saddar police stations, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Officer Asif Iqbal informed the Saddar Police that accused Hasan Raza was found guilty of violating section 144 of the law by loading tractor trolly with trees.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

APP/378

Related Topics

Police Saddar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

11 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

11 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

11 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

19 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

20 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

21 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

21 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan