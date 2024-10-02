Police register cases for selling trees illegally

(@FahadShabbir)

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) On the report of forest department, the police have registered cases and arrested the accused namely Bismillah, Sharbat Khan and Sherbaz Khan for selling and transporting tree illegally.

The cases had been registered in Lawa and Saddar police stations, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Forest Officer Asif Iqbal informed the Saddar Police that accused Hasan Raza was found guilty of violating section 144 of the law by loading tractor trolly with trees.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

