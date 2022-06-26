Police register three FIRs on complaints of ROs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Police, on the complaints of Returning Officers, have registered three FIRs on the charges of snatching ballot papers, lifting of ballot boxes and rioting.

Police have nominated 46 unidentified persons in FIR No.

26, 27 and 103 registered at Baloo-ja-Quba B-Section Police Station.

Polling was suspended at 11 polling stations of UC-6 ward 1-4 when candidates of Tehreek Labaik complained that their party's symbol had not been printed on ballot papers.