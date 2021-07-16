UrduPoint.com
Police Register Woman Murder FIR Against Husband

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:44 PM

Police register woman murder FIR against husband

The police on Friday registered first information report (FIR) against a man charged with the murder of his wife on the complaint of the slain women's brother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Friday registered first information report (FIR) against a man charged with the murder of his wife on the complaint of the slain women's brother.

According to police, Asadullah Buledia approached the Baldia police station for lodging FIR nominating his brother in law Umar Memon and alleged that he murdered his sister.

The complainant claimed that Memon used to beat his sister Quratulain often during their 10 years of marriage against which his sister several times returned to their home for temporary stay to avoid brutal behaviour of her husband.

He said that postmortem report would prove his charges.

The slain woman was a mother of 4 children.

The police arrested the suspect after the incident that happened in colony area on Thursday.

