Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Police have taken action against individuals involved in the violation of the Sound System Amplifier Act and wall chalking.

During the current year, a total of 2,124 cases have been registered for violations of the Sound System Act, while 15 cases have been filed against individuals engaged in wall chalking, said a spokesman for Lahore police on Saturday.

According to details, 194 cases were registered in the Iqbal Town Division, 311 in Saddar, 378 in Cantt, 279 in Model Town, 755 in City, and 207 in Civil Lines Division for violations of the Sound System Amplifier Act.

Similarly, 13 cases were registered in Cantt Division, 1 case in Sadar, and 1 case in Civil Lines Division while taking action against individuals involved in wall chalking.

The spokesman emphasized that no leniency would be given to the violators of the Sound System Amplifier Act and wall chalking. Indiscriminate action would be taken against those involved in spreading hatred through literature, delivering controversial speeches, and engaging in wall chalking, he concluded.