Police Registered 3464 FIRs Over Violations Of Corona SOPs During One Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 09:41 PM

Police registered 3464 FIRs over violations of corona SOPs during one month

Lahore Police have registered 3464 FIRs during one month over different Corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Police have registered 3464 FIRs during one month over different Corona SOPs violations including not wearing face masks.

Police lodged 1414 FIRs on violations of Corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 2050 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

Police registered 118 FIRs in this regard last day including 67 FIRs over not wearing mask and 51 FIRs on violation of other Corona SOPs.

