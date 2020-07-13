Police registered 4469 cases of heinous crimes in last six months

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Darshak has said that crackdown against outlaws was initiated in Bahawalpur division and 4469 cases were registered against criminals involved in heinous crimes.

They were included murder, theft, dacoity, gambling, bootlegging, narcotics and illegal weapons during last six months.

Bahawalpur Region Police nabbed 102 gangs in this period and arrested 355 members of these gangs. Looted goods of worth Rs 120.744 million were recovered from these gangs involved in 864 cases.

He told that 1549 cases of illegal weapons were registered during this period and 1550 outlaws were arrested.

Heavy arms and ammunition including 32 Kalashnikovs, 57 rifles, 237 guns, 1062 pistols, 35 revolvers and 136 carbine rifles were recovered from their possession.

He further told that 2385 cases were registered for narcotics and liquor, against which 2519 culprits were nabbed. A large amount of liquor and narcotics were recovered from these outlaws. Police arrested 590 proclaimed offenders of Category A, 4642 of Category-B and 5232 proclaimed offenders of Category-C during last six months.