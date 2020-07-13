UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Registered 4469 Cases Of Heinous Crimes In Last Six Months

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police registered 4469 cases of heinous crimes in last six months

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Darshak has said that crackdown against outlaws was initiated in Bahawalpur division and 4469 cases were registered against criminals involved in heinous crimes.

They were included murder, theft, dacoity, gambling, bootlegging, narcotics and illegal weapons during last six months.

Bahawalpur Region Police nabbed 102 gangs in this period and arrested 355 members of these gangs. Looted goods of worth Rs 120.744 million were recovered from these gangs involved in 864 cases.

He told that 1549 cases of illegal weapons were registered during this period and 1550 outlaws were arrested.

Heavy arms and ammunition including 32 Kalashnikovs, 57 rifles, 237 guns, 1062 pistols, 35 revolvers and 136 carbine rifles were recovered from their possession.

He further told that 2385 cases were registered for narcotics and liquor, against which 2519 culprits were nabbed. A large amount of liquor and narcotics were recovered from these outlaws. Police arrested 590 proclaimed offenders of Category A, 4642 of Category-B and 5232 proclaimed offenders of Category-C during last six months.

Related Topics

Murder Police Bahawalpur Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

7 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

16 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

37 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

52 minutes ago

Russia announces 104 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,537 ca ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.