Police registered 918 FIRs over violations of anti-corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police registered 918 FIRs in different areas of the city over violations of anti-corona SOPs.

Following the directions of government, police registered 476 FIRs against violations of corona SOPs, social distance and commercial activities whereas 442 FIRs were lodged against persons for not following the government directions to wear face masks.

Spokesperson of Lahore Police informed that in Model Town division areas 151 FIRs were registered over mask violations and 235 cases were lodged against violation of Corona SOPs. Similarly 110 FIRs were registered in City division, 87 FIRs at Civil Lines division, 118 FIRs were lodged in Cantt division and 168 FIRs were registered at Sadar division whereas 120 cases were lodged in Iqbal Town division in this regard.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that joint teams comprising personnel's of Police, district administration and health department have been continuously monitoring the implementation on corona SOPs.

The CCPO Lahore said special pickets are being set up at different points of the city to check the implementation of guide lines of wearing masks by citizens. He said that all the precautions and guide lines given by provincial government are only for the protection and safety of life and health of the citizens.