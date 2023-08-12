Open Menu

Police Registered Case Against Chief Of Waziristan Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Police registered case against Chief of Waziristan Malik

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A case has been registered against the tribal Malik for announcing a boycott of the Anti-Polio Campaign in North Waziristan, Police said.

According to detail, Chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrullah announced boycott of Polio drops wherein the Police took timely action by registering a case against Chief of Waziristan Malik Nasrallah in the complaint of SHO Razmak.

The case includes provisions for disturbing public peace, threatening government institutions, Police said. The announcement of boycott of the Anti-Polio campaign is also a violation of Section 144.

Hundreds of people were rounded up in Razmak despite Section 144. In the provocative, offensive, and hateful speech, the functioning of the state was challenged, Police registered in the FIR.

