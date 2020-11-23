Police registers 186 cases over violations of corona SoPs during ongoing month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District police have registered 186 cases against violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during the ongoing month across the district.

According to police sources, department was taking strict action on violations of corona SoP in order to play its role in controlling virus from spreading. The police officials were also cooperating with the district administration in implementation of SOP and sealing shops and hotels on violations. However, police have also increased force at different sensitive places in order to prevent any untoward incident and violations of SoP.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan has urged masses to follow government instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus. He said that the second wave of the virus becoming more powerful day by day and it could be controlled through adopting precautionary measures. He urged masses to cooperate with district administration and police department for implementation of SoP.