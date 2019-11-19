UrduPoint.com
Police Registers Case Against 17 Sindh University Students

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:17 PM

The Jamshoro Police Tuesday registered case against 17 students of University of Sindh Jamshoro on charge of committing offenses against the state and public tranquility

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro Police Tuesday registered case against 17 students of University of Sindh Jamshoro on charge of committing offenses against the state and public tranquility.

According to Police, the Campus Police Unit Incharge Ghulam Qadir Panhwar has registered the case under 309/2019 at Jamshoro Police Station with Hostel Provost University of Sindh Shahabuddin Soomro who pointed out the students who staged sit- in following shortage of water in the hostel and raised slogans against the university administration some 17 days back.

The Police sources said that a group of students had raised anti-state slogans thereby committed offenses against the state and the Police nominated them in FIR No 309/2019 under Sections 120-A, 120-B, 123-A, 124 and 153 PPC.

Those who have been nominated in the FIR included Ayaz Hussain s/o Ali Mardan Khoso, Faraz Ahmed s/o Nisar Ahmed Chandio, Ansar Ali s/o Muhammad Khan Buriro, Rashid Ali s/o Shamsuddin Zardari, Nadir Ali s/o Khadim Hussain Lakhair, Ameer Ali Shah s/o Yaseen Shah, Lakhmeer s/o Ghanwar Khan Zardari, Saifullah s/o Nisar Ahmed, Salamat s/o Moosa Zaunr, Yousuf s/o Saleh Jatoi, Danish Naangraj, Zubair Jatoi, Halaar Yaseen and four other unknown persons. The nominated accused persons will be arrested soon, the Police said.

