UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Registers Case In Karachi Cylinder Blast Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:01 PM

Police registers case in Karachi cylinder blast incident

The Karachi police on Thursday registered a case in the cylinder blast incident on Wednesday in Defence-2 in which two persons were injured and inflicted losses to properties besides damaging 17 vehicles, a private mews channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Karachi police on Thursday registered a case in the cylinder blast incident on Wednesday in Defence-2 in which two persons were injured and inflicted losses to properties besides damaging 17 vehicles, a private mews channel reported.

The case was registered against the owner of the backery under neglegence, carelessness and other sections.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Vehicles

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 27,000 additional COV ..

3 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Indian Minister of Culture discuss ..

33 minutes ago

Construction companies allowed to build houses for ..

33 minutes ago

KP Labour Department holds Tripartite Consultative ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at few places

2 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Compny Board of Directors cr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.