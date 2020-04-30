Police registers case in Karachi cylinder blast incident

The Karachi police on Thursday registered a case in the cylinder blast incident on Wednesday in Defence-2 in which two persons were injured and inflicted losses to properties besides damaging 17 vehicles, a private mews channel reported

The case was registered against the owner of the backery under neglegence, carelessness and other sections.