(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Alipur police station has registered cases against organizers, license holders with participants of mourning procession taken out on Youm-e-Ali, 21st Ramzan.

Police sources revealed that Majlis Aza was arranged at Imambargah Hussainia Alipur, in limits of said police station. Later, a mourning procession was carried out at conclusion of the mourning congregation attended by huge gathering of people.

Police said it had restricted procession's organizers to conduct the event following government's direction based on current pandemic situation, which was violated by and large.

Moreover, the organizers were charged of instigating procession's participants against the government.

Resultantly, cases were registered against Haider Khan, Sajjad Hussain, Imran Hussain, Mohsin Khan, Kamran Ali, Qambar Shah among twenty people.

However, no arrest was made until filling of this report.