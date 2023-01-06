(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Defence police on Friday registered an FIR of murder of Dr. Masood Jillani, who was killed at his residence, a day earlier.

According to SP Cantonment Dr Raza Tanveer, the police had registered the FIR against unknown persons on the complaint of the brother of deceased, Mansoor Jillani.

He said that the body of the doctor was handed over to the family after postmortem and it was buried in the local graveyard. The SP said that the police were conducting raids in different areas of the city to arrest the killers.

Dr Masood Jillani (55), a doctor of the Mayo Hospital, was found murdered at his residence in the Defence Housing Authority on Thursday. The police inquiries suggested that the unidentified attacker(s) stabbed him in his chest and the profound injuries led to his on-the-spot death.