UrduPoint.com

Police Registers FIR In Doctor's Murder Case In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Police registers FIR in doctor's murder case in Lahore

The Defence police on Friday registered an FIR of murder of Dr. Masood Jillani, who was killed at his residence, a day earlier

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Defence police on Friday registered an FIR of murder of Dr. Masood Jillani, who was killed at his residence, a day earlier.

According to SP Cantonment Dr Raza Tanveer, the police had registered the FIR against unknown persons on the complaint of the brother of deceased, Mansoor Jillani.

He said that the body of the doctor was handed over to the family after postmortem and it was buried in the local graveyard. The SP said that the police were conducting raids in different areas of the city to arrest the killers.

Dr Masood Jillani (55), a doctor of the Mayo Hospital, was found murdered at his residence in the Defence Housing Authority on Thursday. The police inquiries suggested that the unidentified attacker(s) stabbed him in his chest and the profound injuries led to his on-the-spot death.

Related Topics

Murder Police Doctor FIR Family Housing

Recent Stories

National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 on Ja ..

National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 on Jan 7

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for gearing nationwide camp ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for gearing nationwide campaign for mainstreaming differe ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar felicitates ..

1 minute ago
 India Invites Over 120 Nations to 'Global South' S ..

India Invites Over 120 Nations to 'Global South' Summit

3 minutes ago
 Saeed Ghani foresees PP Jiyala as next Mayor Karac ..

Saeed Ghani foresees PP Jiyala as next Mayor Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Support for Pakistan has ebbed away yet its deadly ..

Support for Pakistan has ebbed away yet its deadly floodwaters have not: Prime M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.