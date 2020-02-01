Police registers murder FIR four days after finding dead body

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Four days after the dead body of a slain official of Sindh Irrigation Department was found from the limits of Chalgari police station, the murder FIR has been registered against unknown suspects.

The FIR was lodged here Saturday on the complaint of Nazeer Ahmed Panhwar, father of slain Jehangir Panhwar.

The complainant claimed that his son left their home in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on the evening of January 27 with 2 unknown persons.

He stated that Panhwar did not return home that night and on the next day the Hyderabad police informed about finding his dead body which was packed in a iron suitcase.The complainant said the cause of the murder was not known.

The Hyderabad police have started investigation of the incident but so far the police are clueless about the murderers and the motive of the crime.