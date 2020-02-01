UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Registers Murder FIR Four Days After Finding Dead Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:12 PM

Police registers murder FIR four days after finding dead body

Four days after the dead body of a slain official of Sindh Irrigation Department was found from the limits of Chalgari police station, the murder FIR has been registered against unknown suspects

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Four days after the dead body of a slain official of Sindh Irrigation Department was found from the limits of Chalgari police station, the murder FIR has been registered against unknown suspects.

The FIR was lodged here Saturday on the complaint of Nazeer Ahmed Panhwar, father of slain Jehangir Panhwar.

The complainant claimed that his son left their home in Kotri, Jamshoro district, on the evening of January 27 with 2 unknown persons.

He stated that Panhwar did not return home that night and on the next day the Hyderabad police informed about finding his dead body which was packed in a iron suitcase.The complainant said the cause of the murder was not known.

The Hyderabad police have started investigation of the incident but so far the police are clueless about the murderers and the motive of the crime.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Murder Police Police Station Hyderabad Jamshoro Kotri January FIR From

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather likely in city on Sunday

1 minute ago

Winners of SCC to participate in National Chess Ch ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Evacuate Nationals From Virus-Hit China ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Evacuates Nationals From Virus-Hit China - ..

6 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoles with Rajwana over de ..

6 minutes ago

58,629 fine tickets issued over traffic violations ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.