LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police regretted on Sunday Shah Mehmood Qureshi's words about the police uniform.

A spokesperson said the Wazirabad attack on long march participants was painful, and the police had heartfelt sympathies with people who died and injured.

But levelling of any allegations against the police was incomprehensible.

He said the police were performing their duties above all political and group interests. He hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman would take notice of the party leader's disrespect shown to the police uniform.