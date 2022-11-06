UrduPoint.com

Police Regret Shah Mehmood's Words Against Uniform

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Police regret Shah Mehmood's words against uniform

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Police regretted on Sunday Shah Mehmood Qureshi's words about the police uniform.

A spokesperson said the Wazirabad attack on long march participants was painful, and the police had heartfelt sympathies with people who died and injured.

But levelling of any allegations against the police was incomprehensible.

He said the police were performing their duties above all political and group interests. He hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman would take notice of the party leader's disrespect shown to the police uniform.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Long March Died Wazirabad Sunday All

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.