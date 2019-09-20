Police release four persons from kidnappers captivity

(@imziishan)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Four persons abducted for ransom from Abottabad were released from the kidnappers' captivity and the three alleged abductors were arrested said police here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference SP Jehanzeb and DSP Rokhanzeb said the four abducters are residents of Abaottabad, namely Pir Nawab, Rehmatzada, Ameerzada and Bakht Nazar.

They said the kidnappers Syed Jamil, Irfan and Saifullah demanded four million rupees for the release of the four persons and kept them at a secret place in Orakzai tribal area.

When they were trying to shift them to another place in a car, the police arrested them on Orakzai road near Marai.

The three kidnappers had confessed their crime before police.