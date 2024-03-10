Police releases preliminary report of blast, dead persons were terrorists: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The preliminary report of the explosion in Board Bazaar has released by the police and the dead terrorists in the bomb blast in board bazar were suicide attacker, hailing from Dir, residing in Peshawar.

The suicide attacker has been identified as Suleman, preliminary report said and their target was PTI public meeting in Kabutar Chowk Peshawar. Another killed terrorist is being identified, Police officials said.

The investigation team is also investigating the injured person in Peshawar, said the preliminary report.

Four to five kilograms of explosives were used in the Board Bazar blast, BDS team said. Explosive materials were being moved to another place by those killed in the blast, Police said. Two people were killed and one person was injured in the Board Bazaar blast, Police said.

Two people from the board explosion were brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital, a spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Khan said.

He said that the injured person’s name is Usman, aged 30 years. The condition of the injured person is critical and he is being given first aid, Spokesman Sajjad Khan said.