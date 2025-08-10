Open Menu

Police Releases Rs. 2.75 Mln For Medical Support Of Personnel, Families

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved an additional Rs. 2,750,000 for the medical treatment of police personnel and their families, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of the force.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Hassan Raza has been allocated Rs. 765,000 for treatment. The widows of late Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayyum and late ASI Muhammad Arif Khan, both cancer patients, as well as Constable Shahzaib, have each been granted Rs. 250,000. ASI Muhammad Razaq will receive Rs. 200,000 for cancer treatment.

Additionally, Rs. 100,000 each has been sanctioned for Sub-Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Farooq, ASI Raoof Yousaf, Head Constable Saif ur Rehman, PSA Faheem Abbas, Driver Constable Humayun Akhtar, and Constables Ijaz Haider, Shahzaib Asghar, and Anwar Hussain.

A combined Rs. 235,000 has been approved for Junior Clerk Usman Ahmad, Head Constable Asghar Farooqi, the father of martyred Constable Ali Raza, and sanitation worker Muhammad Fayyaz.

The IGP approved these funds following recommendations from the Medical Financial Assistance Committee, noting that under existing MOUs with various institutions, police employees are also being provided top-quality medical facilities.

