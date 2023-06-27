Open Menu

Police Releases Security Plan For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The police department has released security plan to provide safe and secured atmosphere to the faithful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

Police spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said here on Tuesday that there were 890 Eid congregations expected to be arranged across the district including 654 congregations in Mosques and Imam Bargahs and 236 congregations at open spaces.

He said that more than 3900 personnel were deputed for security duty for Eid congregations. Among them included 14 Inspectors, 53 Sub Inspectors, 360 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 287 Head Constables and 1371 Constables whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were directed to supervise all security arrangements.

He said that 86 special pickets were also erected on entry, exit and sensitive points in the district including Kamal Pur Interchange, Sahianwala Interchange and Deputy Wala Interchange whereas elite force, dolphin force and quick response force would remain active for thorough patrolling on the roads to ensure complete safety and security.

He said that special police force including lady constables were also deputed in parks, graveyards and other public places whereas huge number of police Jawans would remain alert at Police Lines to deal with any emergency. He said that all types of wall chalking, aerial firing, running motorbikes without silencers and riots would be prohibited strictly on the Eid-ul-Azha and whosoever would be found involved in these activities would be dealt with an iron hand.

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal warned all police officials and officers that strict action would be taken against them if they were found involved in any kind of negligence, lethargy or delinquency regarding security arrangements during Eid days, he added.

