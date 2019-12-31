UrduPoint.com
Police Relieves State Land, Seizes Weapons In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Police relieves state land, seizes weapons in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday have arrested two members gang of land mafia and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested two members gang of land mafia and recovered weapons from their possession.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday SP Investigation Malik Imtiaz Mehmood said two members of Land Mafia including Muhammad Zulfiqar s/o Ahmad Yar and Muhammad Mazhar s/o Soni Khan of Marri Lak Tehsil Sargodha occupied state land in Chak 71/NB Sargodha.

SP said Jhaal Chakian police registered case against the accused; prior to that they had tried to occupy state land in Chak 31/NB in Sadder Police jurisdiction and a separate case was already registered against them.

Police have arrested the accused Muhammad Zulfiqar and Muhammad Mazharand retrieved state land from their illegal possession. Police have also recovered two Kalashnikovs and one Gun of 12 bore from them.

