Police reluctant to arrest the proprietors of two medical stores

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Police are reluctant to arrest the proprietors of two medical stores against whom FIRs have been registered for possessing and selling spurious and non-branded medicines, an officer of Drug Controller Office told this scribe on requesting anonymity.

As per details, during the inspection by Provincial Drug Inspector on December 12, Waheed Medical Store was found without license besides having out dated, non-branded and spurious medicines. Similarly, Bilawal Medical Store was also found running its business without legal documents.

The District Drug Quality Control board lodged FIRs No 492 and 493 against the said outlets in the City Police Station.

Officials of the Board told that police were reluctant to arrest the accused.

PRO Attock police when contacted, said that the accused were on bail before arrest and will be arrested when court will issue orders and said that police always obeys the rules and regulations .