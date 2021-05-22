Police reluctant to register FIR: woman seeks action from IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A divorced woman wrote an application to Inspector General of Police Sindh seeking an action against her ex husband for assaulting her and police officials for not registering an FIR, after her repeated request to concerned officers and written application to Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi were not paid any heed.

Talking to APP victim women Razia Bhawna d/o Kaanti Lal on Saturday said that on May 16th her ex-husband Munir Ahmed (the alleged accused) telephoned and asked her to take back children from him. Munir came near her home located in Punjab Colony and assaulted her with knife. As a result she received cut injuries in hand and shoulder. Sister of the victim immediately called 15 Madadgar Police and the accused was taken to Frere Police Station.

Victim lady said she submitted Medico-legal report in the Police Station and requested in writing to file an FIR.

However, on the contrary, she blamed that the accused was released by the Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Haji Ahmed of Frere PS after taking Rs. 20,000/- as bribe.

Razia wrote a written application to Additional IGP - Karachi on May 17th requesting to issue directions to Station House Officer (SHO) Frere PS to register an FIR. But she claimed that no action was taken and she was compelled to write to Sindh Police Chief.

Meanwhile, SHO Frere PS said that the victim lady was psycho and the MLO report she had submitted earlier was "Reserved" while she had been repeatedly asked to provide detailed report but she did not complied.

He said there was no harm in registering an FIR on her request but she must submit mandatory detailed report for registration of an FIR.