Police Remain Fully Alert For Peaceful By-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Lahore police remained fully alert for peaceful and secure conduct of by-elections 2024.

A spokesperson for Lahore Police told the media on Sunday that the police with 24 SPs, 45 SDPOs, 168 Inspectors, SHOs and In-charges Investigation, along with more than 17,000 police officials, performed security duties during the by-election.

He said that lady police constables were also on duty for security of women polling stations and women voters. As many as 195 pickets were established on entry and exit routes of Lahore and polling stations across the city were on high alert. To ensure peace during the electoral process, voters were allowed entry into polling stations after three-tiered security clearance.

Additionally, Anti-Riot Forces and Reserve Forces were on stand-by to handle any untoward situations.

The spokesperson added that senior police officers were continuously monitoring the situation in the field.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that Lahore Police provided foolproof security for peaceful and secure conduct of the by-elections. He mentioned that actions were taken in accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's Code of Conduct on the polling day.

CCPO Lahore underlined that Lahore Police strictly followed a zero-tolerance policy on the display of weapons and firing incidents. Effective monitoring was ensured through control rooms and CCTV cameras during polling day. Kamyana stated that Elite, Dolphin, and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams patrolled the city effectively during the polling day. He added that Lahore Police front-line soldiers demonstrated excellent performance on the election day.

