Police remained high alert on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The police remained high alert on the second day of Eid for maintaining law and order in the provincial capital.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana on Wednesday directed police to increase security of parks and recreational places in the provincial capital.

He said that citizens visiting parks and recreational areas should be allowed entry after thorough checking.

The CCPO said that more than 1,000 personnel were deployed at parks and recreational areas.

Special checkpoints had been set up to prevent one-wheelie and aerial firing, he added.

Bilal Kamiana said that special counter-teams had been formed to control kite-flyingduring Eid holidays.