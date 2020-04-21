ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Police have reopened roads and streets in Karachi's Gulzar-e-Hijri area a day after they were sealed over suspected coronavirus cases in the vicinity, the East assistant commissioner confirmed on Tuesday.

Located in one of Karachi's most affected District East, Gulzar-e-Hijri was sealed on Monday, a private news channel reported.

A few suspected cases were reported in the area but most of them tested negative on Tuesday, the assistant commissioner said.

A large number of people were out on roads buying fruit, vegetables and meat, despite a lockdown and roads being blocked in the area in UC-29.