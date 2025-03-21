Open Menu

Police Repel 5th Terrorist Attack On Lakhani Checkpost

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a fifth terrorist attack this month on the Lakhani border checkpost near the Punjab Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police sources, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists launched a coordinated assault during Sehri hours, attacking from three different directions with rocket launchers and heavy weaponry. However, the police, maintaining high vigilance, detected the assailants using thermal imaging cameras.

A fierce gun battle ensued, lasting for two hours, as police forces retaliated with full force, preventing the attackers from breaching the checkpost.

Facing heavy losses, the terrorists were ultimately forced to retreat.

The operation was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, with timely reinforcements from Quick Response Force (QRF) teams under District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali.

Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the border region to neutralize any remaining threats. Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended the officers for their bravery and steadfast defense of the checkpost.

APP/hus

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

10 minutes ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

15 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

1 hour ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

2 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan