Police Repel 5th Terrorist Attack On Lakhani Checkpost
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a fifth terrorist attack this month on the Lakhani border checkpost near the Punjab Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border.
According to police sources, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists launched a coordinated assault during Sehri hours, attacking from three different directions with rocket launchers and heavy weaponry. However, the police, maintaining high vigilance, detected the assailants using thermal imaging cameras.
A fierce gun battle ensued, lasting for two hours, as police forces retaliated with full force, preventing the attackers from breaching the checkpost.
Facing heavy losses, the terrorists were ultimately forced to retreat.
The operation was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, with timely reinforcements from Quick Response Force (QRF) teams under District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali.
Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the border region to neutralize any remaining threats. Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended the officers for their bravery and steadfast defense of the checkpost.
APP/hus
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost5 minutes ago
-
Director Agriculture inaugurates tree plantation drive on International Forest Day5 minutes ago
-
Traffic Officers tasked with optimising roads for traffic flow, road safety5 minutes ago
-
IGP chairs video-link conference to review PSCA affairs5 minutes ago
-
PR announces 20pc fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers15 minutes ago
-
PM's economic reforms add Rs 34.5 bln to exchequer15 minutes ago
-
Increase in green cover imperative to save coming generations: UAF VC15 minutes ago
-
Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr15 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive15 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Hospital denies rumors of medicine shortage15 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations orders intensified patrolling, crackdown on criminals15 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of PTI's petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally15 minutes ago