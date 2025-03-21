Police repel 5th terrorist attack on Lakhani Checkpost

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Police successfully thwarted a fifth terrorist attack this month on the Lakhani border checkpost near the Punjab Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police sources, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists launched a coordinated assault during Sehri hours, attacking from three different directions with rocket launchers and heavy weaponry. However, the police, maintaining high vigilance, detected the assailants using thermal imaging cameras.

A fierce gun battle ensued, lasting for two hours, as police forces retaliated with full force, preventing the attackers from breaching the checkpost.

Facing heavy losses, the terrorists were ultimately forced to retreat.

The operation was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan, Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan, with timely reinforcements from Quick Response Force (QRF) teams under District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ali.

Following the attack, security forces launched a search operation in the border region to neutralize any remaining threats. Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, commended the officers for their bravery and steadfast defense of the checkpost.

APP/hus