Police Repel Terrorist Attack On Check Post
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on the Muslimabad check post after a swift and effective response forcing the attackers to flee.
According to details, the police, already on high alert, detected suspicious movement around the check post and immediately engaged the terrorists. A heavy exchange of fire ensued, but due to the police’s strong retaliatory action, the attackers were forced to retreat. No police personnel were harmed in the incident.
Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing terrorists.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan also reached the site to assess the situation.
RPO praised the police personnel for their bravery and swift response in repelling the attack.
Security measures in the area have been intensified to prevent any further incidents.
APP/azq-adi
Recent Stories
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police repel terrorist attack on check post6 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness in city16 minutes ago
-
2 injured as roof of plaza collapsed in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Body of unidentified youth recovered26 minutes ago
-
WHO to support vaccinating 2.8 million children in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
March 23: A landmark day signifying heroic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Over 56,000 saplings to be planted under tree-plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
1,100-bed hospital to be built in Islamabad’s I-11 sector: NA told36 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman calls for global action to combat climate change46 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held46 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Sarai Naurang56 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends warmest wishes on Nowruz1 hour ago