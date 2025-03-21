Open Menu

Police Repel Terrorist Attack On Check Post

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police repel terrorist attack on check post

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on the Muslimabad check post after a swift and effective response forcing the attackers to flee.

According to details, the police, already on high alert, detected suspicious movement around the check post and immediately engaged the terrorists. A heavy exchange of fire ensued, but due to the police’s strong retaliatory action, the attackers were forced to retreat. No police personnel were harmed in the incident.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan also reached the site to assess the situation.

RPO praised the police personnel for their bravery and swift response in repelling the attack.

Security measures in the area have been intensified to prevent any further incidents.

APP/azq-adi

Recent Stories

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

26 minutes ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

41 minutes ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

56 minutes ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

1 hour ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

1 hour ago
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

2 hours ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan