Police repel terrorist attack on check post

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district police on Friday foiled a terrorist attack on the Muslimabad check post after a swift and effective response forcing the attackers to flee.

According to details, the police, already on high alert, detected suspicious movement around the check post and immediately engaged the terrorists. A heavy exchange of fire ensued, but due to the police’s strong retaliatory action, the attackers were forced to retreat. No police personnel were harmed in the incident.

Following the attack, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat and District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan also reached the site to assess the situation.

RPO praised the police personnel for their bravery and swift response in repelling the attack.

Security measures in the area have been intensified to prevent any further incidents.

APP/azq-adi