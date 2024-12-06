Police report 40pc decline in crime rate in 11 months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Multan police, under the dynamic leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, have achieved a significant 40% reduction in the crime rate over the past 11 months compared to the same period last year.

This milestone was credited to strategic measures such as enhanced patrolling, snap checking, surprise blockades, and an aggressive crackdown on criminal networks, police claimed in a report issued by the CPO office on Thursday.

The police force busted 294 gangs, arresting 809 suspects and recovering stolen valuables worth over Rs 440 million. Over the course of these operations, Multan Police arrested 105 murder suspects, 266 individuals involved in attempted murder and 405 suspects in kidnapping cases while 26 suspects were apprehended in previously unsolved murder cases.

Efforts to combat theft and robbery yielded remarkable results, with 140 dacoits and 1,777 robbery suspects arrested. Police resolved numerous vehicle theft cases, arresting suspects involved in 5,586 incidents, alongside those involved in cattle theft. The force also addressed heinous crimes such as rape and gang rape, arresting 65 and 37 suspects respectively, while apprehending 99 individuals accused of crimes against minors.

The fight against illegal weapons led to the registration of 1,321 cases in the 11 month of ongoing year, with notable recoveries including 27 Kalashnikovs, 42 rifles, 65 shotguns, 1,147 pistols and 3,755 bullets.

Multan Police also excelled in their anti-narcotics campaign, registering 3,243 cases and arresting 3,596 individuals besides recovering contraband included 24.5 kilograms of Ice, 38.5 kilograms of heroin, 1,117 kilograms of hashish and over 139,990 bottles of liquor.

In the efforts to address societal nuisances led to 383 arrests for gambling, while 491 cases were registered against kite flying, resulting in the seizure of over 70,000 kites and the closure of eight illegal factories. Police also apprehended 3,309 proclaimed offenders and 614 court absconders during this period.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar stated that these accomplishments were the result of coordinated efforts, efficient planning and the dedication of specialized teams. Enhanced patrols by police mobiles, Dolphin Force, and Muhafiz Squads have improved response times and bolstered public safety. The CPO reiterated the commitment to maintaining peace in the city by intensifying efforts against criminal elements and ensuring swift action at crime hotspots.