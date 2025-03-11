Open Menu

Police Report In Mustafa Aamir Case Reveals Key Findings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Police report in Mustafa Aamir case reveals key findings

Suspect Armaghan says his father had suggested him to go in hiding after he informed him about murdering Mustafa

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) The police on Tuesday submitted a remand report in the special court regarding the Mustafa Aamir murder case.

The report revealed that accused Armaghan informed his father after committing the murder, and his father advised him to go into hiding.

As per the remand report, the accused disclosed that his father suggested he should go into hiding and later relocate their software house business outside the city.

The report further stated that Armaghan, following his father’s advice, remained in hiding along with his accomplice, Shiraz, in Lahore, Islamabad and Skardu.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) started investigation into the weapon recovered from Armaghan while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is handling the cybercrime-related aspects of the case.

Besides it, an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) also interrogated the accused as he is wanted in other criminal cases as well.

The authorities directed the relevant police stations where Armaghan is listed as a suspect or fugitive to take legal action against him.

