Police repulse attack by terrorists on check post

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The law enforcement agencies successfully repulsed a cowardly late night attack by

over two dozen Khwarij terrorists on Likhani police check post, an inter-provincial checking

point on Punjab-KPK boundary in DG Khan

A police spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that around 25-30 terrorists were spotted

around the check post through thermal image cameras. They were armed with rocket, hand grenades

and other weapons, and attacked the post from four directions. However, their attack was repulsed

by timely response by police using machine and mortar guns.

The joint counter offensive by police, Rangers, Elite Force and CTD inflicted heavy losses

and casualties on terrorists and forced them to escape.

The operation was carried out under the command of Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan

Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan while back-up teams of Elite Force and QRF, operating under

the command of DPO Syed Ali, had reached the spot immediately.

The spokesman said all check posts on Punjab-KPK boundary in DG Khan were in

a high state of alert and LEAs bravely thwarted the attack.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar commended the teams that repulsed the terrorists attack and announced

to award galantry medals, appreciation certificates and cash awards to all the staff deployed

at the check post.

DG Khan police had already successfully repulsed five attacks by terrorists in past, DPO Syed Ali

said adding that no terrorist would be allowed to enter in Punjab.

The RPO said the Punjab government had provided modern weaponry for check posts at Punjab-KPK

boundary in DG Khan and a search operation was in progress by police with the help of other law

enforcement agencies. He said, morale of the police was high and every attack by terrorists would

be defeated.