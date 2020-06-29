Police repulse terrorist attack on checkpost in Tehsil Speen

Police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Tati Madda Khel area, Tehsil Speen near Pak-Afghan border, late night on Sunday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Police repulsed a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Tati Madda Khel area, Tehsil Speen near Pak-Afghan border, late night on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Azam Khan told media that a group of terrorists armed with weapons stormed the checkpost during night but police personnel manning the checkpost thwarted the terrorist bid.

He said that terrorists managed to escape while taking advantage of darkness after facing strong resistance from the police.

He said that Pakistan Army and police force have launched joint search operation in the area to apprehend the culprits.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur has appreciated DSP Azam Khan and his team for their bravery and successfully repulsing the attack.

He said that South Waziristan would be kept free from terrorists with the help of Police and Pakistan army.