Police Repulse Terrorist Attack On Police Check Post

February 06, 2023

Police repulse terrorist attack on police check post

Police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police check post at Daraban Kalan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have repulsed a terrorist attack on a police check post at Daraban Kalan.

According to police spokesman, unknown militants stormed a check post of the Daraban Police at Darazinda More around Monday midnight, and the exchange of fire continued for about ten minutes.

The terrorist attack was repulsed as the result of retaliatory fire by the police. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

He said no casualties were reported, and security was further beefed up.

