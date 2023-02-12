Police repulses terrorist attack on police station in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have repulsed a terrorist attack on Gomal Police Station here on Saturday night.

According to police spokesman, 14 to 15 unknown militants stormed Gomal police station last night. The police successfully repulsed the attack with retaliatory fire where the exchange of fire continued for about 15 minutes.

However, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The spokesman said no casualty was reported and security and monitoring was further beefed up and a search operation has also been started in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan contacted the Gomal Police Station SHO telephonically and praised the bravery of the entire police team for foiling the attack.

The IGP announced an appreciation certificate and Rs 50,000 cash reward for the SHO concerned over his excellent tactics, bravery and gallantry.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat also acknowledged the police personnel for foiling the terrorist attack.