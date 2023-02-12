UrduPoint.com

Police Repulses Terrorist Attack On Police Station In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Police repulses terrorist attack on police station in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have repulsed a terrorist attack on Gomal Police Station here on Saturday night.

According to police spokesman, 14 to 15 unknown militants stormed Gomal police station last night. The police successfully repulsed the attack with retaliatory fire where the exchange of fire continued for about 15 minutes.

However, the terrorists managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The spokesman said no casualty was reported and security and monitoring was further beefed up and a search operation has also been started in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan contacted the Gomal Police Station SHO telephonically and praised the bravery of the entire police team for foiling the attack.

The IGP announced an appreciation certificate and Rs 50,000 cash reward for the SHO concerned over his excellent tactics, bravery and gallantry.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat also acknowledged the police personnel for foiling the terrorist attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Police Exchange Police Station Gomal From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

12 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

13 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

13 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.