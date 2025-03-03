Police repulses two terror attacks in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A joint team of Punjab police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers repulsed

attacks by Khwarij terrorists at two locations at Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border area

in Dera Ghazi Khan inflicting losses on the terrorists and forcing them to flee to mountains.

In a press statement issued here on Monday by a Punjab police spokesman, on a tip-off,

a joint team conducting a search operation in the Midha area at Punjab-KP boundary when terrorists resorted to firing with heavy weapons on police.

The police team led by DPO DG Khan Syed Ali responded the attack strongly and forced

Khwarij terrorists to flee towards mountains.

Meanwhile, another group of Khwarij terrorists also attacked Likhani police post in the

precincts of PS Vehoa at the Punjab-KP boundary. Around 15-20 terrorists attacked the police post from all directions and used heavy weapons like rocket launchers, and hand grenades. However, they were spotted early by virtue of thermal image cameras and in time response by police with machine and mortar guns forced the group of terrorists to flee towards mountains. Elite force and QRF back up teams also reached the site under the command of DPO Syed Ali, the police spokesman said, adding that the operation continued under the supervision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan.

IGP Punjab Usman Anwar said that police and other law enforcement personnel were alert and responded swiftly to force the terrorists to flee. The spokesman said there are reports of heavy casualties inflicted on the terrorists in the wake of the swift counterattack by police.

Dr. Usman Anwar commended the police and other law enforcement personnel. He said earlier police had successfully repulsed eighteen attacks by Khwarij terrorists including the recent attack at Jhungi check post in precincts of PS Vehoa on Jan 31, 2025.

“Terrorists would not be allowed to enter Punjab at any cost,” the spokesman said quoting the IGP Punjab.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan said that police posts at Punjab-KP boundary were equipped with most modern weapons, bulletproof vehicles and armoured vehicles. He said police teams accompanying other law enforcement personnel were still engaged in a search operation in the area.