Police Request NAB To Launch Inquiry Against Notorious Criminal Arshad Langra

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 06:08 PM

Police request NAB to launch inquiry against notorious criminal Arshad Langra

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Faisal Rana has sent Arshad Zaman Langra's case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Faisal Rana has sent Arshad Zaman Langra's case to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to details, the CPO office has written a letter to the Director General, NAB, Islamabad that Arshad Zaman Langra son of Shah Zaman having CNIC 13101-9629721-9 and Passport No. AS-5207213 is a nominated accused in case no. 401 dated July 12, 2017 registered in Race Course, police station here under section 406/506/109 of PPC.

During the investigation, it transpired that he has looted money from different people fraudulently in the vicinity of Rawalpindi and purchased property in the country and abroad.

He is a previous record holder criminal as 28 different cases were also registered against him in Rawalpindi district.

Rawalpindi police requested the bureau that the scrutiny of the property on the name of the aforementioned accused as well as his relatives is required to be carried out, so that the source of income, assets and money trail could be ascertained.

It is further requested that the other affectees may be associated in the inquiry for redressal of their grievances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Zaman Langra, a proclaimed offender accused of double murder in the famous 2018 Judicial Complex shooting case, was caught when he landed at Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on July 22, this year.

Arshad Langra, who had escaped to UAE after the shootout, was nominated in over 50 cases of robbery, rape and murder. His name was present on the blacklist available to law enforcing and intelligence agencies of the country.

When Langra landed from a flight, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sleuths got an alert and immediately detained him. FIA then handed over the suspect to Rawalpindi police.

