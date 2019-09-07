Police requested Home dept to suspend mobile networks on Muharram 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad district Adeel Hussain Chandio has said some 218 mourning processions and majalis have been declared as sensitive in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a press conference at the police headquarters here on Saturday, the SSP informed that a request had been sent to the Home Department to suspend mobile networks on Muharram 10. He apprised that over 4,000 policemen would be deployed for security on the Muharram 10 in addition to the Rangers while the a unit of Pakistan army would be in a standby position.

He said although there was no specific threat of a terrorist attack in Hyderabad, the security officials were ensuring a stringent security to prevent any incident. The SSP informed that the police arrested 4 suspected car thieves and snatchers during a raid on Kohsar link road on Friday night.

He identified the suspects as Hashim Magsi, Imran Solangi, Arbelo Lashari and Shahrukh. According to him, the police recovered 4 stolen and snatched vehicles from their possession.Three of those vehicles were stolen from Karachi and one from Sukkur, he added.