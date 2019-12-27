Police, Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise in Gomal varsity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : City Police, Elite Force and Rescue 1122 Friday conducted a mock exercise in Gomal University to improve law enforces' capabilities to deal emergencies in an effective way..

The law enforces conducted a drill wherein they exhibited combating and rescuing skills. They also held evacuation exercise to save precious lives and injured during fire.

Strict security arrangements were made by police for the drill.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer, Wahid Mahmood said that securing life and property of a common man in responsibility of police and no stone would be left unturned to achieve the objective. He said that aim of the drill was to increase preparedness of police and enable them to meet any eventuality in an effective way.

He also urged police force to serve people according to their expectations and improve service delivery to masses.