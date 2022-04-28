UrduPoint.com

Police, Rescue-1122 Directed To Remain Alert During Eid Holidays

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has directed the departments concerned particularly Police, City Traffic Police (CTP) and Rescue-1122 to remain alert during Eid ul Fitr holidays to ensure security and provide maximum relief to the citizens

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority, the Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to finalize all the arrangements for Eid holidays.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq briefed the Commissioner regarding arrangements being finalized to avoid any untoward incident during Eid holidays and carrying out relief and rescue operation in case of an emergency.

The meeting was attended by Rescue 1122, Superintendent of Police Rawal Town, Rawalpindi Development Authority, City Traffic Police, District Health, Metropolitan Corporation, ISCO, WASA, RWMC, Forest Department and other agencies.

Briefing the meeting the DC informed that cleaning of nullahs had already been started before the onset of monsoon season.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal said that during Eid days people turn to parks for sightseeing and entertainment which increases rush and overcrowding could cause accidents.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to pay more attention to parks and other public places besides setting up special posts at various points by Rescue-1122 to avoid any untoward incident.

He said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The DC informed that a special control room had been set up at DC office to cope with any situation. The control room had been fully activated and working round the clock, he added.

The Commissioner also directed police to remain alert particularly during Eid congregations and keep an eye on suspicious elements to avoid any unpleasant incident.

