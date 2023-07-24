Police rescue 19-year-old abducted for ransom

Police rescued a 19-year-old abducted who had been held captive for Rs 20 million for ransom

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Police rescued a 19-year-old abducted who had been held captive for Rs 20 million for ransom.

According to a police spokesman, the kidnapper identified as Afrasiab was apprehended.

Police have recovered weapons and a stolen vehicle from his possession.

The kidnapper was a native of Hazro who rented a house in Rawalpindi with a malicious design.

According to the information given to police, Haseeb Al Hassan was kidnapped by four people kidnappers being held at gunpoint.

The abductee was riding his motorcycle towards home from a birthday party with a friend when the incident happened.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 million for his safe return.

The kidnappers also sent a video statement of the abductee to the parents in which he was asking to pay money to save his life.

Saddar Barooni police registered a case and arrested the main accused Afrasiab with the help of scientific and human intelligence.

The raids are being conducted to arrest the other accomplices of the accused.

The accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence and will be punished.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Saddar, SDPO and In-charge Investigation and police team for the safe recovery of the abductee and the arrest of the accused within a few hours.