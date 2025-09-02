Police Rescue 257,000 People Amid Flood Emergency
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Over 257,000 flood-affected individuals have been rescued by Punjab Police since the declaration of flood emergency in Lahore and other river-adjacent districts across Punjab.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the rescued include 104,000 men, 76,426 women and 77,107 children, while over 320,000 livestock have also been relocated from flood-hit areas. The operation involves over 700 police vehicles and 40 boats, with more than 15,000 police officers and personnel actively engaged across the affected districts.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that the rescue efforts continue without interruption and emphasised the importance of ensuring security, food and essential supplies at all relief camps.
He added that with the help of thermal imaging drone cameras, trapped citizens and livestock in flood torrents are being traced and rescued.
Dr Usman directed the officers to further enhance security, surveillance, and patrolling in the evacuation areas to provide maximum protection to the victims.
He also stressed ongoing coordination with district administration, PDMA, rescue services and other agencies, in addition to regular patrolling of vulnerable villages and riverbank settlements.
