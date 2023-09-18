Open Menu

Police Rescue Abducted Individual, Gang Leader Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police rescue abducted individual, gang leader arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar's Cantt Division Police in a significant operation has successfully rescued two abducted individuals who had been kidnapped with a ransom demand of 100 million rupees.

The prime suspect, a resident of Koki Khel in district Khyber, was apprehended during the operation.

The victims, a transport trader and friends were abducted on September 6 from the jurisdiction of the Sarband Police Station jurisdiction.

The abductors forcibly transferred the victims from their vehicle to another and took them to an undisclosed location.

The incident came to the attention of CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SSP Operations Aftab Abbasi when a report of the abduction was filed with Sarband Police Station and a special team was constituted.

In a joint operation involving law enforcement agencies and intelligence units, the victims were safely recovered from the kidnappers' hideout in Khyber district.

The prime suspect, a resident of Koki Khel, district Khyber was arrested.

He confessed to his involvement in the crime during initial interrogations.

Relatives of the abducted individuals expressed their heartfelt gratitude and praised the swift and effective response of the Capital City Police and the special team involved in the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle September From Million

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

11 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for Intern ..

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

26 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fou ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship ..

41 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

3 hours ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

3 hours ago
 Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

3 hours ago
 Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

3 hours ago
 statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cot ..

Statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

3 hours ago
 IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arre ..

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arrest bail plea in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan