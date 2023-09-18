Police rescue abducted individual, gang leader arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Peshawar's Cantt Division Police in a significant operation has successfully rescued two abducted individuals who had been kidnapped with a ransom demand of 100 million rupees.

The victims, a transport trader and friends were abducted on September 6 from the jurisdiction of the Sarband Police Station jurisdiction.

The abductors forcibly transferred the victims from their vehicle to another and took them to an undisclosed location.

The incident came to the attention of CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SSP Operations Aftab Abbasi when a report of the abduction was filed with Sarband Police Station and a special team was constituted.

In a joint operation involving law enforcement agencies and intelligence units, the victims were safely recovered from the kidnappers' hideout in Khyber district.

The prime suspect, a resident of Koki Khel, district Khyber was arrested.

He confessed to his involvement in the crime during initial interrogations.

Relatives of the abducted individuals expressed their heartfelt gratitude and praised the swift and effective response of the Capital City Police and the special team involved in the rescue operation.