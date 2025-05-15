Open Menu

Police Rescue Abductee From Katcha Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Police rescue abductee from Katcha criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Punjab Police Thursday safely recovered a man abducted by criminals operating in the riverine Katcha area of Rajanpur district, following an intelligence-based operation.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, Ansar Daha, who had been kidnapped by Katcha-based outlaws, was rescued by personnel from Sonmiani Police after an exchange of fire. The suspects fled the scene, abandoning the abductee, the spokesperson added.

A case had been registered against the suspected criminals last month after the abduction.

Acting on intelligence reports, police launched an operation which led to the recovery.

"During the operation, there was intense gunfire from both sides. However, the criminals were forced to flee due to the pressure of the police response," the spokesperson said.

Search operations are currently underway in different parts of the district to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, lauded the efforts of Rajanpur Police and congratulated the team on the successful recovery of the abductee.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan