Police rescue abductee from Katcha criminals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Punjab Police Thursday safely recovered a man abducted by criminals operating in the riverine Katcha area of Rajanpur district, following an intelligence-based operation.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, Ansar Daha, who had been kidnapped by Katcha-based outlaws, was rescued by personnel from Sonmiani Police after an exchange of fire. The suspects fled the scene, abandoning the abductee, the spokesperson added.

A case had been registered against the suspected criminals last month after the abduction.

Acting on intelligence reports, police launched an operation which led to the recovery.

"During the operation, there was intense gunfire from both sides. However, the criminals were forced to flee due to the pressure of the police response," the spokesperson said.

Search operations are currently underway in different parts of the district to arrest the fleeing suspects.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, lauded the efforts of Rajanpur Police and congratulated the team on the successful recovery of the abductee.