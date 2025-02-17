Police Rescue Abductee Safely
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Khan Garh police successfully rescued a kidnapped man within 24 hours using modern tracking technology.
Police said here on Monday that the victim, Muhammad Adil,was abducted at gunpoint from his home by three suspects—Zahid, Abdul Jabbar, and Nadeem. His wife promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to an immediate investigation.
Law enforcement tracked the location and safely recovered him from Muradabad .
Police concerned launched investigation.
Meanwhile, Alipur police booked Abdul Waheed for filing a false First Information Report (FIR) in an attempt to support his fabricated case.
Authorities revealed that earlier at least six similar incidents were reported across different police stations in the district.
Recent Stories
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police rescue abductee safely6 minutes ago
-
Two persons die after falling into open manhole16 minutes ago
-
India can't suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle by dint of its occupational military might: AJK Pr ..36 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Shabnam Romani observed36 minutes ago
-
District admin takes strict action against sale of harmful lollipops56 minutes ago
-
Exhibition organized to promote local culture, products1 hour ago
-
Man throws acid on wife over domestic dispute2 hours ago
-
Mysterious missing of three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam, IIOJK: Families seek help12 hours ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after 2-hour shootout in Attock12 hours ago
-
Special anti-Polio campaign launched in Astore, GB12 hours ago
-
Mirpur launches 'Big Catch-up' immunization drive for under-5 children13 hours ago
-
Drug-trafficker killed in encounter13 hours ago