Open Menu

Police Rescue Abductee Safely

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Police rescue abductee safely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Khan Garh police successfully rescued a kidnapped man within 24 hours using modern tracking technology.

Police said here on Monday that the victim, Muhammad Adil,was abducted at gunpoint from his home by three suspects—Zahid, Abdul Jabbar, and Nadeem. His wife promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to an immediate investigation.

Law enforcement tracked the location and safely recovered him from Muradabad .

Police concerned launched investigation.

Meanwhile, Alipur police booked Abdul Waheed for filing a false First Information Report (FIR) in an attempt to support his fabricated case.

Authorities revealed that earlier at least six similar incidents were reported across different police stations in the district.

Recent Stories

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Raducanu advances to second round after dominant d ..

Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..

10 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostag ..

UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release

11 hours ago
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cu ..

UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour

11 hours ago
 EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-doma ..

EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in T ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defe ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Bahraini Interior Minister in Tunisia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan