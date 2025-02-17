Police rescue abductee safely

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Khan Garh police successfully rescued a kidnapped man within 24 hours using modern tracking technology.

Police said here on Monday that the victim, Muhammad Adil,was abducted at gunpoint from his home by three suspects—Zahid, Abdul Jabbar, and Nadeem. His wife promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to an immediate investigation.

Law enforcement tracked the location and safely recovered him from Muradabad .

Police concerned launched investigation.

Meanwhile, Alipur police booked Abdul Waheed for filing a false First Information Report (FIR) in an attempt to support his fabricated case.

Authorities revealed that earlier at least six similar incidents were reported across different police stations in the district.