Police Rescue Female Child Worker In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Under the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, protection centers of Punjab police were actively working to help and protect homeless and destitute children suffering from social neglect, transgenders and special persons with mental and physical disabilities

In this regard, today the protection center established in Lahore has rescued Maryam, a 10-year-old home worker who was a victim of violence, from the clutches of her owners.

In this regard, today the protection center established in Lahore has rescued Maryam, a 10-year-old home worker who was a victim of violence, from the clutches of her owners.

According to the police, 10-year-old Maryam was rescued from the DHA Phase VII home and handed over to her parents. The police took immediate action after receiving complaints about the violence of the owners on the girl and before handing her to parents, it was assured that the girl would not go to work again, the police spokesman said.

The IG Punjab directed all the officers to continue taking vigorous measures for the deserving class and special people in all the districts through the platform of protection centers.

He said that along with the protection of life and property of the citizens, special attention should be paid to the help and comfort of special people who were suffering from difficulties so that the problems of transgenders, homeless children and mentally and physically challenged people could be reduced to some extent.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the reports of the measures taken from the protection centers should also be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

