Open Menu

Police Rescue Married Woman After Brothers Attempt To Kidnap Her

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Police rescue married woman after brothers attempt to kidnap her

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Old Kotwali police Multan foiled an attempt by brothers to kidnap their married sister outside the district courts in Multan on Monday, sometime after she was allowed by a court to join her husband.

Police spokesman said that Asma (27) had married a man of her choice against the wishes of family and the matter reached the court.

The woman had appeared before a court and expressed her willingness to live with her husband and her request was granted. However, while she was outside the district court to go along with her husband, her brothers got hold of her, slapped her and forced her to accompany them on a motorcycle.

The girls raised hue and cry which attracted people who tried to stop them, however, in the meantime, a police team from PS Old Kotwali also reached there and saved the girl.

One accused was arrested but the rest managed to escape, police spokesman said adding that the girl was allowed to go along with her husband.

Remaining accused would be arrested soon.

CPO Sadiq Ali said that police was committed to protect every individual from aggressor and added that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

Related Topics

Multan Police Married Man Hue Women Family From Court

Recent Stories

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation ..

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari calsl for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

26 minutes ago
 CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry rep ..

CJP Isa expresses dissatisfaction over inquiry report in Faizabad sit-in case

55 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for h ..

Interior Ministry ordered to execute process for house arrest of Chaudhary Parve ..

1 hour ago
 Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

2 hours ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

2 hours ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

3 hours ago
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

6 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan