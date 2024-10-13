Open Menu

Police Rescue Mentally Retarded Boy From Captor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have rescued a mentally challenged boy who was

abducted for forced begging by a woman hailing from beggars mafia.

According to police, the boy identified as Muhammad Rehman was

abducted two months ago from Shah Jamal area and his legal heirs

approached the Shah Jamal police station for the registration of a case.

The police constituted a special team to ensure the recovery of boy.

During investigation, the police succeeded in tracking down the

accused identified as Kaleema Bibi who took him to Gujrat for

begging purpose. The woman had been exploiting the boy’s mental

condition and forcing him to beg for her benefit.

The police rescued Muhammad Rehman from her custody and

reunited him with his family.

The accused woman has been arrested and sent to jail.

