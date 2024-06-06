Open Menu

Police Rescue Missing Citizen On Trail 5

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police rescue missing citizen on Trail 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Police has rescued a citizen safely who had lost his way on Trail 5 on Thursday.

According to police, a rescue operation was immediately launched on the call of a missing citizen on emergency helpline 15, a private news channel reported.

