Police Rescue Nearly 100,000 Citizens From Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police’s large-scale rescue and relief operation is continuing without interruption as floodwaters rise in various rivers across the province.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson, nearly 100,000 flood-affected citizens have been safely evacuated so far, including 40,359 men, 30,000 women, and more than 27,600 children. In addition, over 86,000 livestock stranded in flood-hit areas have also been shifted to secure locations. In Lahore alone, more than 5,000 people have been rescued and moved to safe shelters. To support the operation, Punjab Police have deployed over 700 vehicles and 40 boats across affected districts.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, police teams are working round-the-clock to ensure safe evacuation, relief, and security of flood victims. He directed officers to further accelerate rescue operations and ensure provision of food, medicines, and essential supplies to families taking refuge in relief camps. He further emphasized the need for close coordination with PDMA, district administration, Rescue 1122, and other security agencies to maximize the effectiveness of relief operations.

